Kelly Pichardo and Leeza Rodriguez Bronx, NY women arrested following altercation on American Airlines flight, including spitting at passenger after asked to stop using racial slurs.

Lessons in flying etiquette. Two N.Y women were arrested after an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix following displays of ‘disturbing and unacceptable’ behavior — including spitting at a passenger when asked to stop using racal slurs.

Upon the plane landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, police arrested Kelly Pichardo, 30 and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, for allegedly verbally and physically assaulting other passengers and crew members.

Witnesses said the women, both from the Bronx,, used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop using the offensive language in conversation, CBS DFW reported.

Pichardo allegedly spit at the man who began recording them. Rodriguez reportedly then hit the man’s hand to stop him from recording.

‘Upon arrival, the flight was met by local law enforcement who removed and arrested two individuals for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members,’ American Airlines rep Derek Walls told the nypost in an email.

‘Their behavior was disturbing and unacceptable’

‘Their behavior was disturbing and unacceptable, and they have been placed on the internal refuse list pending further investigation. We continue to investigate this incident and are working directly with impacted customers to ensure their well-being,’ the airline said.

‘We thank our crew members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation,’ it added.

Rodriguez was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, while Pichardo faces a charge of disorderly conduct, according to the news outlet.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles later and arrived without further incident. Indeed.