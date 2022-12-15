Amy Brogdon Anderson, Ocean Springs, Mississippi Veterinarian and mother shoots dead Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe with Bay St Louis police during welfare check involving child protective services.

A Mississippi woman who fatally gunned down two cops in a hotel parking lot during the early hours of Wednesday morning has been identified as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — with the parent shooting dead the two police officers in front of her young daughter before then turning the weapon on herself.

Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, allegedly opened fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according wlox.com.

The police officers had confronted Anderson for a welfare check before things escalated, cops said.

Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and officer Branden Estorffe, 23, before becoming incensed and gunning them down, according to Bay St. Louis police.

Robin was pronounced dead at the scene and Estorffe was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, where he later died. Anderson was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

‘Woman fulfils dreams to become vet’

Police said they believe the mother fatally shot herself — but one of the officers also fired a shot, so an autopsy will determine the cause of death, wtok.com reported.

Anderson’s daughter, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

Anderson who shocked many with the improbable killings had been the subject of an article with the Vicksburg Post along with a coworker a year after graduating from Mississippi State University in 2005, titled ‘Women fulfil dreams to become vets; now work together at local animal clinic.’

‘A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,’ Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said at a press conference Thursday morning. ‘We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.’

He said he was ‘not here to discuss the details of yesterday’s tragedy’ but rather to honor the lives of ‘two heroes that sacrificed their lives for the good of society.’

A vigil for the fallen officers was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.