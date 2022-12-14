Alexandra Dulin aka Ali Spice Hooters TikTok influencer killed in wrong way car crash in Volusia County, Florida. Two others killed. Driver of other car fled crash scene and has yet to be located.

A 21-year-old Hooters waitress and TikTok influencer from Georgia has died in a wrong way car crash in Florida.

Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was one of three killed in the wrong-way crash which occurred on State Road 44 in Volusia County circa 2am Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a Toyota Tacoma was driving in the wrong direction and hit the Infiniti vehicle Dulin was in, killing all three passengers in the automobile—including the social media star, a 22-year-old New Smyrna Beach man and a 25-year-old Daytona Beach man. Surviving the impact of the crash, was a male driver behind the Infiniti, who remained in hospital, ClickOrlando reported.

The driver of the Tacoma took off running from the scene, leaving a female passenger behind. Troopers spoke with the Tacoma vehicle passenger, a 36-year-old from Deltona woman who was reluctant to provide the identity of the driver, who was described as a heavyset man, according to FHP.

Authorities to date have yet to locate the driver.

‘I just want to see justice,’

The suspect’s vehicle has been confiscated as investigators continue their hunt for him. It’s not immediately obvious whether the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the accident happened.

Dulin’s devastated father, James Dulin told News 6 that he had spoken with his daughter the day before the crash about flying home to Indiana for Christmas, after having last seen her for Thanksgiving.

‘I just want to see justice,’ Dulin said according to Fox News.

‘Despite all of this attention on her, there were two other lives lost, and another young man in the hospital, and as much as she’s drawing attention, I think that that attention should be spread to the other valuable lives that have been affected and the families that are going through what we’re going through,’ he said.

Also feeling Ali’s loss were her legions of social media fans.

‘Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now…Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing,’ wrote devastated fellow influencer Ariane Avandi on Instagram, alongside a pic of Duluth.

Adding, ‘You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU!! You always uplift others and bring genuine joy into everyone’s life.’

Risque and controversial

‘Can’t believe this honestly. we shared the same hooter birthday, both Scorpios who are obsessed with hello kitty, pink, and cats,’ wrote Laine Farrell. ‘you JUST turned 21. Life is crazy.’

The social media star, began college with a fashion design major but left when her modeling career took off.

Prior to the crash, Dulin had garnered about one million followers between her TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she frequently posted about life as a Hooters waitress.

The server-turned-social media star notably came under fire in January 2022 after posting a controversial video in which she complained about some of the smaller tips she received during a wing-slinging, four-hour shift.

She was also active on Twitch and Instagram, where she regularly uploaded risque bikini photos to her over 80,000 followers.