Ophelia Nichols Alabama TikTok star son, Brandon Lee, 19, shot dead as mother seeks answers with her 7 million followers. No arrests to date.

A TikTok star with over 7 million followers has shared the grim news of her teen son being killed in a shooting in Alabama. The social media influencer’s son’s death occurred one day before the teen turning 19 the mother stated.

‘Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night. Took from my children and my husband and our family,’ Ophelia Nichols, who posts from @shoelover99 on TikTok, said in a video Saturday. ‘My son was murdered. He was shot.’

Nichols’ son, Randon Lee, was fatally shot at a gas station Friday night in Prichard, Ala., just south of Mobile, WKRN reported.

‘I ain’t never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this,’ said Nichols, an influencer whose followers call her Mama Tot and revel in her Southern accent and the friendly dispatches she has been known to dispense from her front porch.

Told the sobbing mother, ‘There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s got to know something.’

@shoelover99 You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but its coming. I hope you see my sons face eveyday of your life ♬ original sound – ophelia 🦋

Two potential leads

Police have released few details on the killing, but Nichols said authorities have two potential leads.

The mom said she now feels a ‘hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize ’cause I have never felt hate for anyone.’

In text embedded in the video, she wrote, ‘I will not stop until my sons murderer is found and prosecuted.’

Adding, ‘He was just 18 years old, that’s the best part of somebody’s life.’

Nichold held up a picture of her and her son while addressing the murderer: ‘I want you to look at my son. … This is my son, and you took him from me.’

Over 424,000 people had commented on her TikTok offering support as of Sunday. ‘No mother should have to go through this,’ one person wrote. ‘I’m so sorry my heart hurts for you. Your tots are here for you.’

‘I lost my son last year,’ another wrote. ‘Its so difficult to see you pain, I hope justice is served,’ another commented.

Just before the post, Nichols, who calls her followers ‘tater tots,’ put up a video at a beach in Alabama, enjoying the view. She has three other children. Randon was her youngest.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday, June 26,