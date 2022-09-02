Tanya Pardazi dead: TikTok star and former Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies in skydiving freak accident after opening parachute too late on her first solo jump.

A 21-year-old TikTok influencer and beauty pageant queen died in a freak accident after opening her parachute too late on her first solo skydiving jump.

Tanya Pardazi, a philosophy student at Toronto University, failed to release her parachute fast enough while completing the jump with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario, Canada on Saturday.

She had ‘released a quickly-rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time or altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate,’ Skydive Toronto said in a Facebook statement.

‘The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student’s new friends.’

It is unclear why her parachute didn’t work or her why her reserve didn’t deploy. It is also unclear if Pardazi attempted the stunt for a TikTok video.

Pardazi, who reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Miss Canada beauty pageant, was transported to hospital with critical injuries only to soon after be pronounced dead the dailymail reported.

Before the skydive, Pardazi had finished a day of ground school before she was qualified to dive alone.

Melody Ozgoli remembered her friend as never having a dull moment.

‘Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,’ Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto. ‘Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest.

‘I thought it was a joke,’ Pardazi’s close friend Melody Ozgoli told Barrie Today.

‘This is the biggest shock to us. It’s very hard to process. It’s been a couple days, but we still don’t believe it.’

Others remembered Pardazi as being ‘brave’ and popular amongst the crowd.

‘Everyone who met her thought the world of her,’ Kimia Sepanlou told CTV News Toronto.

‘Whenever we saw her, we knew we were in for an adventure because she didn’t like letting herself, or the people closest to her, get bored.’

Pardazi was famous among her 100k followers on TikTok. She posted a variety of videos she discussed ancient aliens, art history and animal science.

Her last video, posted on August 22, is about Tetris and a puzzle she finished with the help of Adderall. It remained unclear if the former beauty queen was under the influence.

The influencer’s fans responded to her death in disbelief.

‘Rest in Peace my friend,’ one fan wrote. I’m sorry you were taken from us so soon. I hope afterlife is all that you imagined and more, until we meet again.’

Another added, ‘I literally cannot believe she’s gone. I’ve never met her but she’s a huge inspiration for me.’

Last June, a 28-year-old man also died in an accident at the Innisfil skydiving club.