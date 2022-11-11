Yanelly Solorio-Rivera kills Fresno sister, niece over sibling rivalry

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend charged with killing younger sister, Yanelly as she slept with three week old baby daughter, Celine at their Fresno, California house. Jealousy and sibling rivalry blamed.

Fresno, California cops have cited sibling rivalry and jealousy for the murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September. Almost seven weeks later, investigators arrested the victim’s older sister and the sister’s boyfriend.

Yanelly Solorio-Rivera was shot and killed as she slept in her bed holding her 3-week-old daughter, Celine. The shooter also killed Celine.

More than five weeks later, police had made no arrests when they released surveillance video of a potential suspect. When investigators identified him, they realized they talked to one of the alleged murderers at the southwest Fresno home where mother and child were murdered.

‘And that is when the lies, the deception and the evil intentions surrounding this case began to unravel,’ Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama told reporters during a Thursday press conference, a day after finally making arrests.

Police identified the individual in the surveillance video as 26 year old man, Martin Arroyo-Morales. His girlfriend, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, was the 22-year-old sister of Yanelly. Boyfriend and girlfriend were brought in for questioning.

Boyfriend & girlfriend showed no remorse after confessing

Chief Balderrama says the couple cracked during interviews by detectives.

‘They confessed to the crime and led detectives to the whereabouts of the murder weapon,’ Balderrama said.

The chief says Solorio-Rivera was filled with jealousy towards her younger sister. He says Arroyo-Morales is a validated gang member. Together, he says they planned the murders and how to get away with them.

‘This was their plan all along and they thought it worked until it started unraveling on them,’ Balderrama said.

Police say the couple showed no remorse even after confessing.

‘We have the murder weapon – a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun – and we have a motive – jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ Balderrama said.

Prosecutors say they’ll file a double murder case against both suspects and the charges will include the special circumstances that they committed multiple murders ABC13 reported.

‘The special circumstances murder brings about the penalty of life without the possibility of parole and the potential of the death penalty,’ said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Both suspects are in jail with bail set at $2 million.