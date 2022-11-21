Leilani Simon, Savannah, Georgia mom arrested and charged with missing toddler son, Quinton Simon murder after human remains found at a landfill.

A Georgia mother who last month reported her toddler son missing was on Monday arrested and charged with the 20 month old boy’s murder according to police. The mother’s arrest comes days after authorities coming across human remains in a landfill they believed the boy’s remains would be found.

‘We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,’ the Chatham County Police Department tweeted, in announcing the arrest of Leilani Simon, 22.

The CCPD previously announced their belief that Quinton Simon was deceased. They also confirmed Simon was their prime suspect.

Police said the mom-of-three was being brought to the Chatham County Detention Center while waiting for her bond hearing.

‘We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case,’ police said.

‘She hasn’t always done the right thing,’

Simon first reported her son missing at 9 a.m. the morning of October 5. He was reportedly last seen at the Savannah home she shared with her boyfriend, her 3-year-old son, and her mom — who had custody of both children.

‘Since that time, millions of people have followed Quinton’s case and have been awaiting answers,’ police tweeted Monday.

Simon allegedly told dispatchers she believed someone took her son from his playpen before 9 a.m., when she woke up to an open door.

The 911 call, however, came a few hours after Simon texted Quinton’s babysitter, Diana McCarta, to cancel plans for the day.

‘I got a text this morning saying they would not be here — would not be babysitting them at 5:29 [a.m.]. Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she doesn’t work,’ McCarta told WSAV.

The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, shortly after Simon’s mother allegedly told police that she did not trust her daughter.

‘She hasn’t always done the right thing,’ Billie Jo Howell admitted in an interview.

DRONE VIDEO: Search crews are seen sifting through a Savannah landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing toddler #QuintonSimon. More info: https://t.co/waJKIXLFzB

📹: @ChathamCountyPD pic.twitter.com/IP9hIRfIEy — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) October 18, 2022

Human remains found at landfill believed to be that of missing toddler

Law enforcement had brought search dogs to the family’s home, where they scoured the interior as well as the outdoor pool and nearby pond. The FBI was also on the scene.

Police then spent almost a month combing through a local landfill in a task they described as ‘massive – yet, painstaking,’ in the hope of finding Quinton’s remains.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Monday that the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18. Tests conducted by the GBI Crime Lab confirmed the remains were human, WTOC reported.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being conducted, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon.

Quinton’s father Henry Moss, 24, has previously said he hadn’t heard from Leilani in months but warned police she was not a good mother.

‘She’s a terrible person and she’s going to jail, or hell. She’s evil. She shouldn’t be here out in society,’ he told the Daily Mail.

‘If she didn’t want him, she could have told me. I would have come and got him,’ Moss added.

Chatham police said more details on Simon’s arrest would be released soon.

No known motive for the boy’s alleged murder was immediately known.