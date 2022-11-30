Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, Upland, California father abandons 12yr old daughter at Mojave Desert gas station after beating mom to death and leaving body along side of a road.

A California man has been accused of beating his wife to death and dumping her body on the side of a road, then abandoning his 12-year-old daughter at a gas station.

Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, 37, of Upland, was located about two hours after police were called to a Mojave Desert Shell gas station convenience store on Friday night.

According to authorities, at 11:45 p.m., a 12-year-old girl walked into the outlet and asked for help. A California Highway Patrol officer was already nearby and contacted the child. When deputies with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the girl told them that her father had beat her mother and left her alongside the road.

Then he ‘dropped the child off at the gas station and fled,’ according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies found Jaimes-Rosas’s vehicle abandoned on a dirt road. A K-9 unit responded to the area and soon located the suspect with un-described ‘self-inflicted injuries.’ Deputies transported him to a hospital, where he was treated and then released back into their custody.

No known murder motive as authorities seek information

Hours later, shortly before noon, investigators found the body of 31-year-old Sonia Flores.

Jaimes-Rosas has been charged with Flores’s murder and is booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. The man remains in custody without bond.

No known murder motive was immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4908.