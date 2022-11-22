: About author bio at bottom of article.

Breanna Miranda, Atascocita, Texas gas station clerk shoots at man after breaking jar of salsa at her place of work after argument.

Also making her tabloid debut is Texas gas station clerk, Breanna Miranda, who is alleged to have shot at a customer after they broke a jar of salsa, authorities said.

Our collective hero, 22, was taken into custody Friday after the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a disturbance call at her workplace in Atascocita, the precinct confirmed in a statement.

After arriving, officers learned that Miranda told a male customer to leave the store. The two argued, at which point the man broke a jar of salsa before storming outside.

Miranda allegedly followed the man outside and retrieved a handgun from her car before firing at him twice, FOX News reported.

Police have not identified the man, whose condition was unknown.

Cops subsequently booked Miranda into the Harris County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bail is set at $20,000.

Texas is known for having some of the loosest gun laws in the country. According to the Texas Tribune, thousands of Texans die every year from gun-related deaths that are not the result of mass shootings.