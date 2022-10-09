Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman Swedish flight instructor killed in Virginia plane crash after trainee error during take off. Student Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode clings to life along with teen male passenger.

A Swedish flight instructor was killed after an 18-year-old student she was training created an unforced error during take off, causing the plane to stall and crash.

Miraculously the student pilot, said to be in a life threatening condition along with a teen male passenger survived after the plane crashing into a nearby ditch feet from Virginia’s Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, where the plane had taken off from.

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, and her student pilot, Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, 18, got into a plane for a lesson, just on 3pm, Thursday.

It was during take off that tragedy struck, when Oyebode pointed the nose up at too steep an angle causing the aircraft to stall at around 100 feet and causing the plane to crash WMAR reported.

The aircraft that crashed was described as a single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk with four seats.

Being a pilot is all she ever wanted to do

Ljungman, a licensed commercial pilot who lived in Williamsburg, Virginia, after graduation, was pronounced dead on the scene, WTKR reported.

Oyebode, a Maryland native, and another 18-year-old male were the only other people on the plane. They’ve been taken to a local hospital with what’s described as life-threatening injuries.

According to HBCU Gameday, both of the injured young men are current students at Hampton University, the same school that Ljungman had graduated from on a tennis scholarship, before eventually becoming a flight instructor.

Ljungman was an employee for Rick Aviation, a company partnered with Hampton University’s aviation degree program.

The Virginia flight instructor often documented her journey on Instagram.

Charlie Hudson, who played on the men’s tennis team, called Ljungman ‘family’ and said being a commercial pilot was ‘all she ever wanted to do.’

Hudson said there used to be a running joke that Ljungman would be the personal pilot of the first member of the team to ‘make it big.’

Received her license to teach in April

He added that ‘I don’t remember her ever not smiling. She was just contagious in her energy, just lovely to be around.’

Myana Mabry, a roommate, told WAVY, ‘We were two roommates with two completely different cultures- but we complimented each other so well. We were each others’ teachers- she taught me so much about her Swedish heritage and even invited me to visit Sweden on day! I taught her about my African American heritage which led to many conversations between us because Viktoria was just so curious and just overall respectful.’

She added, ‘She was truly someone you only meet once. And I will love her until the day after forever.’

Ljungman had gotten her license to teach in April of this year after getting her commercial license in March of 2021, according to the Daily Press.

The university released a statement that only commented on the two young men, saying: ‘Hampton University is aware of the unfortunate accident that occurred today involving two of our students. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Out of respect for the students and their families we have no further comment at this time.’

Authorities are still investigating the crash.