Tommy Lee Los Angeles wig shop owner stabbed to death trying to stop two teenagers stealing a wig. Victim had immigrated from South Korea and ran store for 20 years.

What’s the value of a wig? A Los Angeles wig store owner was stabbed to death while trying to stop a robbery over the weekend, California authorities said.

Tommy Lee, 56, was working at his downtown wig shop near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Saturday when two 17-year-olds tried to rob him, FOX 11 reported.

‘They were looking at a wig. And then all of a sudden they made a run for it,’ landlord Davina Kangavari told the news station.

Cellphone footage and surveillance captured one of the robbers looking at a blond wig before the duo fled with the item, prompting Lee to chase them.

‘Tommy had a record of being tough and going after robbers. He started chasing them around [the] shopping center and then the boy pulled out a knife and shanked him right in the heart,’ Kangavari told FOX11.

Lee, who immigrated to the United States from South Korea, who had been stabbed in the heart, was discovered unconscious, and pronounced dead at the scene, KABC reported.

Both suspects, a boy and girl, were arrested following the attack. Their identities haven’t been released because they’re minors.

Lee described as a ‘noble, hard working man,’ owned his Fashion District wig shop for over 20 years. He is survived by a 25-year-old daughter.

‘I don’t think he ever imagined he would be murdered over a wig,’ Kangavari said.

‘Shame on [the robbers]. Threw life away over a wig.’