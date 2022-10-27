Las Vegas woman who claimed good looks got her arrested, murders mom

Hend Bustami Las Vegas woman arrested murdering her mother after verbal fig ht at family home. Previously accused cops of arresting her for being too good looking after running out on a bill.

Maybe she was just too good looking…? A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who previously accused police of harassing her during an arrest over the summer ‘for being too good-looking’ has been accused of killing her mother after she was found dead in their home.

Cops responded to a call Wednesday of a 62 year old woman being injured at a Las Vegas home around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the mother of Hend Bustami suffering from ‘multiple deep lacerations.’ She later died at the scene, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept release.

Bustami was arrested a few hours later in Barstow, California KTNV reported.

Police determined that Bustami and her mother had a verbal argument leading up to the mother’s death.

Neighbors told KSNV that the two argued often but said Bustami was never aggressive to others.

Previously made headlines

‘I would have never seen this coming. She was never aggressive or mean toward anybody in the neighborhood,’ Andres Moreno told KSNV.

Bustami was now scheduled to be extradited from California to Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner is expected to release the identity of Bustami’s mother as well as the manner of her death.

Bustami who was previously arrested in August, made headlines after she claimed police targeted her because of her looks.

Bustami was arrested on Aug. 31 at Harry Reid International Airport after she allegedly didn’t pay a restaurant bill and violated other airport rules.

‘Belligerently drunk’

According to a police report obtained by KLAS, law enforcement officials were called to investigate a woman who had reportedly left a Chili’s restaurant in the airport without paying. They later found a ‘belligerently drunk’ Bustami sleeping off her excesses at a security checkpoint, which they claimed was affecting operations.

When officers approached Bustami near a baggage claim, she said ‘she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,’ according to the police report.

Bustami, who had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court at the time, was arrested and later booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Had been due to appear in court for previous charges on day of murder

During her arrest, Bustami threatened to spit on police who she accused of being ‘perverts’ along with claiming that they were ‘trying to rape her because they never seen anyone as good-looking.’

Bustami was due to appear in court on Wednesday for charges related to the August incident.

Bustami is a graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas who earned a degree in Hospitality Administration and Management, according to her LinkedIn account.

She also DJs under the name Afrodyte.