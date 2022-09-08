Tupac Amaru Shakur Florida woman beats elderly man with baseball bat outside Hialeah Hospital in unprovoked attack. Suspect bears same name as late infamous rapper.

A Miami area, Florida woman going by the name of Tupac Amaru Shakur (yes, I kid you not…) has been accused of attacking an elderly man with a baseball bat while he sat on a bench outside of a hospital according to reports.

The woman, 34, who shares the exact same name with the iconic California rapper, appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday, exactly 26 years after the artist was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996, WPLG reported.

Shakur — the accused criminal — allegedly hit the man ‘several times’ with the bat outside of Hialeah Hospital around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to an arrest affidavit cited by CBS Miami.

The man ripped the bat away from Shakur and ran into the hospital. She followed him inside and claimed that she was the one who was being attacked, according to police.

The victim told cops that he recognized Shakur, who is homeless and lives in the area, from several prior incidents at the hospital.

Charged with assault of a person over the age of 65

He suffered injuries to his face, upper lip, right arm, right hand and right leg in the attack, cops said. The man refused to go to the hospital, cops said.

After reviewing security footage, police located Shakur later Tuesday night. She told officers she had been ‘investigating (an) incident that occurred at the library in downtown,’ according to the affidavit.

Shakur was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Shakur has since been charged with one count of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65. Her bond was set at $10,000. It remained unclear if she made bond.