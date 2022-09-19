: About author bio at bottom of article.

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo highly decorated Ft Bragg paratrooper shot dead outside Fayetteville, North Carolina home: no arrests as authorities investigate.

A highly decorated Army paratrooper stationed at a Fort Bragg depot was shot and killed outside his apartment in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last week.

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was found by police at his apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KHON 2. The military man who hailed from Cordova, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bobo, an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, leaves behind his wife, daughter, and parents. The enlisted man joined the Army in 2018 and had been stationed at Fort Bragg since 2019.

Bobo was a heavily awarded awarded serviceman with a variety of decorations, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge, along with Driver Mechanic Badge-Driver Wheeled Vehicle, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine.

Investigators do not believe the service man’s death was a random shooting, while noting that Bobo’s car was stolen.

No known motive

Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the incident.

No known motive was immediately known. No suspect(s) was identified, with authorities yet to make an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).