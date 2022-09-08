Ezekiel Kelly aka Zeek Huncho Memphis gunman livestreams self shooting dead two during Memphis shooting spree. Teen gunman arrested. Prior Facebook posts alluded to troubled teen and imminent violence.

‘This sh*t for real.’ A 19 year old teenager who live-streamed himself going on a shooting spree in Memphis, Tennessee, over the course of a few hours Wednesday, killing two has been arrested.

Ezekiel D. Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday night, just on 9.20pm after wrecking a Toyota SUV he was driving, Memphis Police said in a release.

The teen gunman, who also went by the name of Zeek Huncho on Facebook is alleged to have fatally shot one person at a BP gas station on South Parkway and a woman on Norris Road near I-240, during a seemingly random shooting spree according to Fox 13.

Kelly was filming his alleged rampage, which began around 4:30 p.m. local time, on Facebook Live. He switched vehicles from a blue Infiniti sedan to a grey Toyota SUV with Arkansas plate AEV63K, police said.

Kelly allegedly carjacked the SUV and shot the female driver, News3 reported.

‘I’m sorry momma I know you hate how I live’

A video of the shooting posted online apparently shows Kelly driving with the teen gunman saying, ‘This sh*t for real,’ before walking into an AutoZone and seemingly shooting a man dead without warning (see video directly above).

In another video, Kelly is driving, with the gunman saying, ‘It’s getting real wild here’, with the sound of automatic gunfire soon after heard.

In another screen recording, Kelly can be seen driving while waving a handgun around.

‘I want justice,’ the teen gunman is heard to say at one point.

Police had thought that Kelly had crossed into Arkansas sometime after 7 p.m, but he was cornered at the intersection of Ivan and Hodge roads in DeSoto County, Tennesee.

Police had considered him armed and dangerous and warned city residents to stay indoors.

Kelly, whose Facebook page Zeke Huncho (since removed – see captured screen-shot images below) shows him flashing guns and money in most photos, posted an eerie message in mid-August, saying ‘I’m sorry momma I know you hate how I live…I know you pray every night I swear wont GO witout a fight.’

Facebook warnings of imminent violence

Read a post from 2019: ‘My home boys turning into bitches, my home girls should carry my casket’.

Kelly has prior arrests for attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in February, 2020. He was also charged with aggravated assault, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to three years but was released March 16 this year.

In an exclusive, the Sun interviewed Kelly’s aunt, who declined to give her name, telling the tabloid:

‘I found out this evening. I’m shocked just like everybody else,

‘The only person who knows what’s going on with Ezekiel is Ezekiel.

Memphis on edge

‘He’s got a lot of stuff going on, a lot of deaths around him.

‘He wasn’t just going around doing something as a joke. There’s something going on with him mentally, he needs help.’

The shooting spree comes the same week that the body of kidnapped billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, 34, was found in Memphis.

Police have charged Cleotha Abston-Henderson, an ex-con who served 20 years for a previous abduction, with aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and first degree murder. Prosecutors have yet to say if they will seek the death penalty should the 38 year old man be convicted.

The city was on edge for four days as police looked for the mother of two who went missing while jogging, with Wednesday’s shooting spree further sending the city on edge.