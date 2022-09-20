Carson Senfield University of Tampa student shot dead entering wrong car

University of Tampa student shot dead trying to get into wrong car

Carson Senfield University of Tampa student shot dead after entering wrong car after a night out on the town as driver feared for their life. Freshman hailed from Orchard Park, NY.

Tragedy- the moment one doesn’t know whether to cry or laugh … A University of Tampa student was shot dead over the weekend after attempting to enter a car they erroneously believed to be theirs.

Carson Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just on 1 a.m, Saturday morning.

Upon exiting the Uber, investigators said Senfield tried to get into another car that was parked nearby with a man in the driver’s seat.

The driver, who police say feared for his life and did not know Senfield or why he was trying to force his way into the car, shot him in the upper body.

Senfield who had yet to turn 19, died at the scene, WGRZ reported.

School faculty and fellow students left rattled

The shooter remained on the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement according to the Tampa Police Department.

News of Senfield’s death sent shock waves through the UT campus and his hometown of Orchard Park, New York.

David Lillec, the superintendent of the Orchard Park School District released a photo of Senfield, sharing the following statement:

‘It saddens me greatly to inform you that the Orchard Park community has suffered a tragic loss as Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, passed away today.



‘Given Carson’s wide circle of friends, and the fact that Carson’s two siblings attend OPHS, the Orchard Park School District recognizes that his passing has a far-reaching impact.

In order to support current and former students, the District has established a network of support. Counselors will be available for those in need. If your child needs support, please reach out to their counselor. Additional resources are available on the OPHS website. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Senfield family during this difficult time. Carson was a light in this world and will forever be a Quaker.’

Closely knit faculty members University of Tampa mourned Senfield’s loss, FOX13 reported.

‘It’s a small enough campus where people know each other, and you don’t think stuff like that can happen around here, but it can,’ said freshman Gino Secchiano. ‘It’s a tragedy and I’m very sorry for his family and everyone. My heart is with them.’

We have lost another young man way too early. Carson was a young man that could make an entire room smile and laugh. Carson was an AMAZING young man and will be missed by so many!!! Please help support the family!!! https://t.co/2CEjPtG9bk — Tom Prince (@WNYTomPrince) September 20, 2022

Shooter identity not revealed as authorities decide whether charges are forthcoming

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Tampa stated:

‘The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was killed early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident. The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.’

In a statement posted on a GoFundMe page for their son, Senfield’s parents, Daren and Bridget Senfield, wrote that donations would go to helping support college opportunities for future students in their son’s name.

Any potential charges against the shooter — who has yet to be publicly identified — would be decided by the State Attorney’s Office.