Michigan police have charged a suspect in the murder of a much beloved Detroit radio news anchor Jim Matthews, 57, at the family home in suburban Chesterfield.

Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, the allegedly individual behind the attack on the WWJ-AM overnight anchor and his family on Friday has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment, court records show.

Williamson, a convicted felon with a 30-year criminal history (more below) pleaded not guilty and had no bond set court on Monday, his 55th birthday, and did not speak during the short hearing detroit news reported.

Arthur Williamson of Pontiac remained held without bond at Macomb County Jail.

Matthews, 57, (real name: Jim David Nicolai) the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM radio station for nearly seven years, was pronounced dead on the scene, following Friday’s attack, while his 35-year-old girlfriend, Nichole Guertin, suffered multiple stabbing injuries, Chesterfield Police said.

30 year career criminal who was on parole at time of murder

The live in girlfriend managed to flee the scene with their five-year-old daughter, who suffered minor injuries. The couple’s 10-year-old son was found tied up in a closet with trauma to his head and is in critical condition.

The suspect, 55, was taken to a hospital after he tried to kill himself following the attack, police said.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Williamson has at least eight previous convictions including kidnapping and assault with intent to commit murder.

Court records show Williamson having a criminal history dating back at least 30 years. Since 1993, Williamson has racked up convictions for assault, assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, illegal weapons possession, drugs and violations for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

He was on parole on a breaking and entering conviction out of Clinton County until January, eight months before police say he stabbed Matthews.

Family members claim that the anchor’s suspected killer had been ‘welcomed into the home’ hours before and waited for him to come back to the property before launching the violent assault.

Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett during a Monday afternoon press conference said that police were still trying to figure out the relationship between Williamson and the victims. Matthews’ older brother Joe Nicolai, who lives next door to Matthew, said Monday he thinks he’s seen Williamson around a few times.

No known motive

A report indicated the suspect being well known to Jim Matthews live in girlfriend.

Pammy Healy, the children’s aunt, told dailymail: ‘It’s someone that Nicole knew. I know that he knew Nicole pretty well.

‘It’s really disturbing.’ She said the family were in shock and were trying to get ready for when the children returned home.

Family members confirmed that Nichole is now in a stable condition, with her daughter remaining’ normal and happy’ despite the terrifying incident.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated. Police are calling this a ‘domestic issue.’