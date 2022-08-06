Matthew Webb McDonald’s worker shot over cold fries at Bedford-Stuyvesant outlet dies from injuries. Charges against Matthew Webb a career criminal to be upgraded.

He was just trying to make a living and then someone complained about the cold fries…

A Brooklyn McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck following an altercation over cold fries earlier this week has died, police announced Friday.

Matthew Webb, 23, ‘succumbed to his injuries’ after he was shot Monday outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant fast-food restaurant where he worked, the NYPD said.

The attack ‘has been deemed a homicide,’ cops said early Friday, stressing that ‘the investigation remains ongoing,’ the nypost reported.

Charges against the suspect, Michael Morgan, 20, were now expected to be upgraded from attempted murder to homicide. Morgan also faced criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

One of them was just trying to make a living, the other one was a career criminal…

Previous reports told of Morgan becoming angry after the worker served his mother cold fries. At the time, Lisa Fulmore called her son to complain about the employee. It was soon after that Morgan made his way to the store.

The incensed mother at one point had demanded to speak with the manager, only for workers to begin laughing at her, as the mother was FaceTiming with Morgan, who then rushed to the outlet and confronted Webb, with the fracas then spilling out onto the sidewalk.

Morgan punched Webb in the face and when he got back up, he pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck, prosecutors alleged.

His mom later told the police that her son told her ‘he gotta do what he gotta do.’

The suspect’s girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, has also been charged with weapons possession for allegedly handing Morgan the gun. She was arraigned later on Wednesday and held on $50,000 cash bail, after prosecutors said she admitted to possessing the gun.

Morgan was also charged with an earlier murder after allegedly confessing during questioning about the McDonald’s shooting.

He allegedly killed Kevin Holloman in October 2021.