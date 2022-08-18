Kutin Gyimah NYC taxi driver beaten to death in robbery by 5 passengers who robbed cabbie, with video showing man being pummelled after pursuing group.

The NYPD has released video showing the moment a NYC taxi driver and father of four was mercilessly beaten to death, after chasing after five passengers who robbed him after delivering them to their Far Rockaway location over the weekend.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, had chased the group down the street and caught up with them, at which point the suspects turned on the driver and proceeded to kick and punch him, as seen in the horrifying video

Video showed (see below) the moment one of the fleeing passengers delivered a fatal blow to the pursuing’s driver’s head, leaving the cabbie motionless on the sidewalk.

Yellow taxi driver Gyimah died after he chased the group – who allegedly ran out of the vehicle without paying their fare near Arverne Boulevard in Queens, circa, 6.30am, Saturday morning.

Gyimah who hailed from the Bronx was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he later died from his serious injuries, the nypost reported.

Two male suspects, both aged 20, are now in custody, after handing themselves to police. They have not yet been charged as investigations continue.

Three teenage girls, aged 13, 15, and 16, were sought by police.

One of the men who surrendered was identified as Austin Amos. NYPD said Amos was last seen wearing clothing that matches that of the suspect who delivered the final, fatal blow.

Amos has six prior arrests, including for robbery, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct, police said. He was accompanied by his mother when he handed himself into cops on Wednesday night.

New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers previously offered a $15,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest following the fatal weekend assault.

The weekend episode comes as yellow taxi drivers in New York are facing the burden of debt and bankruptcy after investing in taxi medallions – while failing to make substantial profits worth the price of their license certificate with the advent of Uber and Lyft, undercutting fares.

Unlike taxi drivers, the drivers of app orientated driving services are not beholden to strict rules and regulations, unlike NYC yellow drivers who are mandated to follow city laws.

Here are the suspects running away after killing cab driver Kutin Gyimah in New York. Find them. https://t.co/dNcV6a2v25 pic.twitter.com/pwJfdiQfiv — Alan (@Tecklana) August 14, 2022

Thousands of drivers are on the brink of financial ruin, with the average debt owed on medallions by taxi drivers reaching $600,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The overwhelming demand for app-based car services have also put pressure on yellow taxi drivers, driving up competition.

Gyimah, whose wife Abigail said she is ‘lost without him’, had four children aged eight, seven, five and three.

His wife Abigail told CBS2: ‘I don’t know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost.’

‘He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost right now. My children’s hero,’

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Gyimah’s wife and four children and more than $139,600 has been raised so far. The money will be used to fund his funeral but also support the family’s living expenses and the children’s education.

One of Gyimah’s colleagues wrote on the page: ‘He was one of our cab drivers who worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family.

‘All through the worst days of the pandemic he was one of the few who still drove a cab continuously to provide support for our city and its citizens. Please help honor him, his work and help his family.

‘He was a husband and a father of 4 children ages 8, 7, 5 and 3. He will not be coming home anymore.’