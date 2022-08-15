Jameson Reeder Jr. has leg below the knee amputated after Florida Keys shark attack while the 10yr old boy was snorkelling during vacation with family.

Surgeons have had to amputate a ten year old boy’s leg following a shark attack while snorkelling off Florida Keys over the weekend.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was confronted by the shark Saturday while vacationing with his father, mother, two brothers and sister, his uncle wrote in a Facebook post.

‘They were out on a boat snorkeling along a shallow reef when a very traumatic event occurred and my nephew Jameson Jr. was attacked,’ Joshua Reeder posted Sunday, adding that the family believes an 8-foot bull shark bit the boy.

‘They said the shark made the decision for him and wasn’t anything they could do to save it,’ Reeder’s post continued. ‘But his life was spared. Thank you Yeshua/Jesus!!!’

Jameson was injured at Looe Key, state wildlife authorities told the Miami Herald. He was then airlifted to a hospital, where doctors had to amputate his leg just below the knee, Joshua Reeder said. He said Jameson Jr. is turning 11 in a couple weeks.

‘Jameson knew Jesus was with him’

A day after the attack, the boy was out of surgery, where he soon discovered the extent of his injuries, his uncle said.

‘But yet he is still strong and in good spirits and will love and tell of this story to millions of people all over the world of how Jesus spared his life and saved him,’ Joshua Reeder wrote in his post.

An online fundraiser set up on behalf of Jameson Jr. had raised $38,000 as of midday Monday.

‘Jameson is an amazingly strong young man,’ the fundraiser reads. ‘He was able to get his family’s attention and hang on to a noodle float until the boat could get to him. God was watching out for him and has been in every detail. They could have lost their sweet boy, but Jameson knew Jesus was with him.’

Jameson’s ‘fearless faith in God carried him through,’ according to the fundraiser.

To date the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission declined to release details about the attack.

A spokesman for the state agency said they would only release additional details upon reaching Jameson’s father, the Miami Herald reported.

While shark attacks are rare in the Florida Keys, four people have been bitten by sharks in Monroe County since April, including one woman whose leg was severely mangled last month.

Florida is home to various species of sharks that range from a few feet to more than 40 feet long and, ‘none see humans as a food source,’ FWC says on its website. More than 13 species of shark are in nearshore waters, which they use as nurseries.