Alabama boy, 12, admits accidentally shooting Ayobiyi Cook Forestdale Alabama mom dead after making up story about intruder. Case to be handled in family court.

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder at the family’s Forestdale, Alabama home.

Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called ‘Yo-Yo’, was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after midnight on August 6.

The youth, who was not identified by investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, originally told police that an intruder had entered their house, shot his mother and then ran away.

‘The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible,’ Deputy Chief David Agee said according to a release.

‘After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12-year-old son unintentionally discharged a firearm striking his mother causing her death.’

Gun violence by children

After more probing, the boy finally changed his story, WVTM13 reported.

‘The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,’ Agree said. ‘Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system. The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them.’

The boy’s father is an officer with the Birmingham Police Department and was working at the time of the shooting, according to Birmingham Real-Time News.

The boy told police that he had seen the man running away from the suburban home.

‘This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community,’ Agee said.

The funeral for the slain mom will be held on August 12 at the Faith Memorial Chapel in Bessmer, Alabama.

Loved ones are encouraged to wear orange, which was her favorite color.

In 2022 so far, there have been least 169 unintentional shootings by children, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun reform and against gun violence. Shootings by children caused 74 deaths and 104 injuries in the U.S. this year.