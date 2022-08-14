South Side hit & run kills 3, leaves one injured during street fight in Chicago area neighborhood known for violence & gang activity. No arrests.

Three individuals were killed and another injured in a hit and run in Chicago’s far South Side, early Sunday morning, in a graphic episode caught on video.

According to cops, a sedan hit the four men around 5:00 a.m. on the city’s South Side, then drove away. Dashcam video (see below) posted on social media appears to show a group of people fighting in the street when a fast-moving car strikes them.

The vehicle seemingly appears to accelerate towards the individuals, in what may have been a targeted hit. Video shows the individuals being flung in the air and landing on the ground. Police declined to say whether the individuals were intentionally struck or not, and how they came to be fighting.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood’s 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said. A sedan was traveling southbound when it struck the four men. No one has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run, authorities said.

Three victims were pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital, and the fourth was taken to a different Chicago hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, police have not released their names or ages, ABC7 Chicago reported.

🚨GRAPHIC VIDEO: Hit and run in Chicago pic.twitter.com/iHF17lhvLJ — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) August 14, 2022

No known motive

In the aftermath of the incident, a number of shoes could be spotted on the pavement, indicating just how violent the crash was.

The victims’ identities and ages were not yet known.

Authorities have not provided further information about the crash.

Chicago South Side’s is well known for its unrelenting poverty, gang warfare and rampant drug dealing, with a disproportionate Black residence.

American roads have been plagued with an increase in pedestrian fatalities in recent years. New data shows those deaths are disproportionally affecting Black and Hispanic American pedestrians and bikers.