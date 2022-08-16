South Shore hit & run leaves 3 dead in front of Chicago gay bar as video showed men fighting before car smashes into them, and then fleeing scene. No arrests. Victims id as men in their 20’s: Donald Huey, Jaylen Ausley and Devonta Vivetter.

Hate crime? Chicago cops are seeking to discover whether a hit-and-run that killed three men in the South Shore vicinity was an intentional attack as a group of individuals gathered outside a gay bar.

The three young black men – Donald Huey, 25; Jaylen Ausley, 23; and Devonta Vivetter, 27 – were hurled into the air when a sedan smashed into them at high speed in the early hours of Sunday, outside a well-known gay bar in the city’s South Side.

A fourth man was left injured in the crash, which happened as a large group was standing in the road, seemingly arguing.

Dashcam footage caught the unfolding scene, with a group of men seemingly throwing punches and brawling just on 5am, Sunday morning in front of The Jeffrey Pub.

A silver sedan can be heard coming before it is seen – its engines revved up as it smashes into the group.

Dash cam footage of hit and run in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood of Chicago that occurred at about 5 a.m this morning

Intentional strike

One man, in a blue sweatshirt, is flung to the side and lies on the road, surveillance video shows him moving in the aftermath.

The other three are hurled into the air and thrown at speed dozens of feet.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at University of Chicago hospital.

The survivor was taken to Stroger hospital, where his condition was unknown.

Police believe a fifth person may have been struck, and that he or she was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives, said on Monday the crash was not thought to be an accident, but rather intentional strike. Police had yet to determine whether the victims were targeted because of their race or sexuality, or even both.

‘It appears to be intentional,’ said Deenihan during a Monday press conference.

‘We need to know who the driver was’

‘We don’t have any evidence to support that somebody was trying to harm these individuals based because of their race, religion, etc.

‘That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in.’

Deenihan said the car was recovered four blocks from the scene, while the driver remained on the run.

‘We are appealing for the public’s help,’ the official said.

‘We need to know who the driver was.

Tributes to the victims

‘There were a lot of people out there, a lot of people that were inside the bar prior to this occurring.

‘And we definitely believe that there’s individuals who actually want to give us that information to name a suspect.’

Tributes have been paid to the three men killed in the hit and run.

Ausley had just graduated from the University of Michigan, and returned to the South Side to work with disadvantaged young people at the Gary Comer Youth Center, which provides tutoring, job training, career planning and other programs.

‘Many of the kids Jaylen worked with have reached out to express their gratitude and appreciation for Jaylen’s willingness to be a positive mentor in their lives,’ said Project Love Chicago, which is involved in jobs programs, in a released statement according to The Chicago Sun Times.

‘We thank you all for your kind words to remind us of the impact he made in such a short time.

‘Jaylen was a light in any room, and his infectious energy will be missed.

‘He was an outstanding young man that had so much ambition, character, humility, love and compassion for his community.

‘He was making great strides as a leader in his community. He had so much ahead of him and so much planned for the future.’

‘I’ve been crying all day,’

Charna Riley, the sister of Donald Huey, said he had recently announced plans to move back to the Chicago area for a job at a casino.

Huey was living in Los Angeles and working at the front desk of a luxury condominium building.

She told The Chicago Sun Times he loved designing clothes and styling people.

‘He’d tell me this doesn’t look right, that doesn’t stand out enough,’ she said. ‘He would get on me, and that’s what I’ll remember.’

Vivetter’s cousin Anita told ABC 7 the family was devastated.

‘I’ve been crying all day,’ she said. ‘It’s just – I can’t believe it.

‘He didn’t deserve it.

‘And for you to keep going like… This is ridiculous!’

The bar released a statement, mourning the victims.

No arrests

‘Our hearts are heavy this morning that such a tragic event has occurred,’ said the managers of Jeffrey Pub in a statement.

‘And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you.

‘We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe.’

Deenihan said police are working with the bar but acknowledged investigators ‘still have a lot of work to do.’ Anyone with information should call Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.