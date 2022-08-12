Antoine Kendrick Wendy’s worker at Prescott, Arizona location sucker punches elderly customer unconscious after complaining about order. Episode caught on video, has left man fighting for his life.

Probably not the employee of the year…

Surveillance video has been released showing the moment an employee at an Arizona Wendy’s sucker punched an elderly customer after complaining over an order. The incident which took place last month, led to a 67 year old man been unconscious and to this day fighting for life.

The clip released by the Prescott Valley Police Dept, shows the worker, identified as Antoine Kendrick, 35, initially bringing three drinks up to the counter to the hunched-over customer, who starts pointing at them as police say he ‘complained’ about the order.

The elderly customer, who has not been identified, then licks one of the drinks and seems completely unaware that the staffer is slowly walking from behind the counter.

The fast food worker then walks up to his side — loading up to deliver a searing sucker punch to the side of the still-oblivious customer’s head.

‘The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness,’ Prescott Valley police said on July 28, when Kendrick was arrested.

The elderly customer was airlifted to a local hospital, and was still listed in critical condition, 3TV/CBS 5 reported on Monday.

Rather than help, Kendrick casually grabbed his belongings and strolled out of the store, footage showed.

Police did not detail what was said during the disagreement before the punch, and the surveillance video had no sound. Customers insisted that nothing could have justified such a brutal blow to an elderly customer.

‘Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit — that was a Mike Tyson hit,’ one customer said.

‘The customer didn’t touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s horrible and wish it didn’t happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society.’

Kendrick has been booked on one count of aggravated assault. Wendy’s has yet to comment and reps for the fast food chain to date have declined to respond to media overtures for comment.