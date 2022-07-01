Thanh Ha Florida man sets boss’s future home on fire after spirits told him to. Denies being upset with St Petersburg employer.

A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday after surveillance camera captured him setting his boss’s future home on fire. The arson followed the employee saying his ‘spirits’ telling him to set the property ablaze.

Thanh Ha, 54, was filmed on multiple surveillance cameras approaching a home under construction in St. Petersburg on his bicycle just before noon on May 3. Footage showed the worker locking the bike to a stop sign before entering the home, all the while covering his face with his clothing, according to arrest documents cited by WFLA.

About five minutes later, video shows Ha running outside of the home, unlocking the bike and fleeing.

Prospective buyers of the home identified Ha as one of their employees, according to documents. The suspect’s job description was not provided.

During police questioning, Ha claimed starting the fire not because he was upset with his employer, but ‘because ‘spirits’ told him to,’ according to arresting documents. Do you suppose?

The employee was charged with arson in the second degree with bond was set at $10,000, WFLA reported.

It remained unclear if Ha continued to be an employee with the homeowner whose future home Ha had sought to burn to the ground.