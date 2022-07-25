Shanteari Weems Baltimore daycare owner shoots husband allegedly molesting children as the woman faces series of charges.

A Maryland daycare owner accused of shooting her husband at a D.C hotel room, claims he was molesting children at a Baltimore center she ran.

Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Md, upon her arrest was booked with assault with intent to kill and firearm charges after shooting her husband then barricaded both of them inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel last week.

According to court documents, officers arrived at the room around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and began speaking with Weems through the door. Police say they asked Weems if there was a person who had been shot inside the room, to which she replied ‘he’s a child molester.’

When the victim shouted that he’d been shot in the leg and head, Weems told him to ‘Shut the f*** up, I will kill you.’

Court documents claim Weems told officers that she had been married to the victim for five years and that they lived in Baltimore. Weems said she owns a childcare center in Baltimore County and that she had recently received multiple calls from parents of the daycare accusing her husband of molesting their children, documents stated, FOX5DC reported.

Husband left with life threatening injuries

Weems confronted her husband about the allegations, court documents state, before the situation escalated and the woman shooting him.

Police eventually forced entry into the room and detained Weems, who handed them a handgun from her purse. They found a second gun in an unlocked hotel safe in the room, WUSA9 reported.

Police say the husband was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. They have not released an update on his condition. Weems told police that she didn’t want to kill him but did want to kill herself.

Weems who had been originally scheduled for Monday morning hearing will now appear in court on Friday. She will remain in custody until the hearing date.