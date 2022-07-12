James Lambert Philadelphia man beaten to death by 7 kids with traffic cone. Two brothers, aged 10 & 14 turn themselves in as cops seek 5 other kids.

Two young brothers wanted in connection to the fatal beating of a 73 year old man surrendered themselves into Philadelphia police on Monday, after the episode was caught on camera, cops said.

The siblings, ages 10 and 14, turned themselves into authorities in connection to the fatal attack on James Lambert carried out by a motley of up to seven young children (3 girls and four boys) according to authorities. Lambert was hit with a traffic cone during a June 24 attack circa 3am and died from his injuries a day later, police said.

Police confirmed the two minors were among the children allegedly involved in attacking the lifelong Philadelphia resident, though it is unclear what role the brothers had. It remained unclear what the 7 young children were doing being still up in the early morning hours and the whereabouts of their parents.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told CBS 3 Philly the investigation is very active and juveniles involved could likely face murder charges ‘certainly on the very limited information we have.’

No formal charges have been brought.

A 73-year-old James Lambert died the day after 3 girls and 4 boys beat him with a traffic cone in a caught-on-camera attack last month. Philadelphia Police hope the video of the attack and a $20,000 reward lead them to those responsible. #blackonblackcrime pic.twitter.com/zIWEHwUoCz — Ultra Dante 🇺🇸 (@RealDante12) July 8, 2022

What led to youngsters attacking 73 year old man?

Investigators were still working to identify some of the minors in the attack, CBS 3 Philly reported.

Police said four males and three females were involved.

Shocking video of the incident released by police Friday shows Lambert attempting to get away from the teens as they follow and knock him to the ground with a traffic cone. As he tried to get up, he was knocked down again as his attackers smile and laugh.

James Lambert was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue near North 21st Street, North Philadelphia around 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24, when he was ambushed, Philadelphia police said.

The first young person to attack Lambert can be seen on video striking the man — who is blurred in the video — with a traffic cone as he walked away from the group to the other side of the street. A short time later, another young person can be seen picking up a cone and throwing it at the man.

Lambert then moves along the sidewalk and is chased down by a young person holding a cone over her head.

‘The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head,’ police said in an online post. ‘The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.’

‘How could you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us.’

The video shows the young people leaving the site of the attack. Later, video shows the young people having gathered again. One teen is then seen acting out what appears to be a stumbling person.

Philadelphia police is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

‘It’s so evil, how could you do that to a person,’ Elsie Stephens, the victim’s older sister told NBC10. ‘You have a mother and a father, how could you just beat a man until you take off half of his skull.’

Adding, ‘Let them turn themself in, turn yourself in. How could you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us.’

It remained unclear what led to the youths setting on the 73 year old man.