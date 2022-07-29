Grace Athanatos aka Grace Evelyn OnlyFans model avoids jail time for smuggling 5.6 grams of cocaine into Sydney concert.

‘Obviously I only wanted to have a little fun…’ A 24 year old Sydney, Australia woman has defied gravity after avoiding jail time after she was busted trying to smuggle no less than 5 grams of cocaine into a Sydney concert.

Student and OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer, Grace Evelyn – real name, Grace Athanatos was caught by drug-detection dogs at a DJ MaRLo concert at Sydney’s Olympic Park on May 14.

Police found a knotted condom filled with 5.6 grams of coke inside the Melbourne woman’s vagina following a private room strip search. She was then charged with supplying drugs (less than a commercial quantity).

Athanatos, who has just under 10K followers on Instagram, where she normally flaunts a high influencer lifestyle in barely see there clothes, checked a contritious tone, when she thanked her legal team for helping her avoid a criminal conviction.

‘HUGE shout out to my savior @ahmeddob and his team at @dibassociateslawyers for helping me today,’ she shared with her followers according to the UK’s Sun.

‘Obviously I wanted to have a little fun, … but I got caught,’

‘Honestly such an amazing result and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. Highly recommend seeing them if you’re ever naughty or find yourself in trouble like me.’

Appearing at Burwood Local Court on Monday, Athanatos avoided a formal conviction and was given a 12-month conditional behavior bond. She was represented by criminal lawyer Ahmed Dib from the Kogarah-based Dib & Associates Lawyers according to local media.

Speaking to the dailymail, the influencer insisted she was a ‘nice girl’ and ‘never intended to supply’ the good sh*t drug. She said she had planned to share her stash among her girlfriends and had only taken a single ‘bump’ of cocaine (do you suppose?) prior to the inconvenient bust.

‘I have never been in trouble before, I was very scared so I said the wrong things,’ she told the tabloid.

‘It was really scary!’ she added.

‘I was so shaken up and I just wanted to do the right thing and be nice.

‘Obviously I wanted to have a little fun, I had a small amount and yes I tried to hide it – like everyone else – but I was caught.’

Cocaine use rife in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs

Under New South Wales law, the maximum penalty for the offense is two years imprisonment and/ or an $11,000 AUD fine if dealt in at a Local Court. If the offense proceeds to the district court, it carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and or a $220,000 fine.

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics figures released this year showed a 12.5 per cent increase of cocaine use and possession arrests over the five years until 2020, whereas drugs like ecstasy had declined in popularity.

Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission suggests the nation’s base of cocaine users is ‘broadening’, with a growing social acceptability of the drug. Drug use is particularly rife in Sydney’s glitzy aspirational Eastern Suburbs.

Drug manufacturers of cocaine in South America see Australia as a lucrative market for large exports due to its high price – about $300 USD equivalent a gram – on Sydney streets. As a comparable, a gram of coke in the US generally goes for anywhere between $60-$120. It can be had for a mere $4 USD in Columbia.

Speaking about her brush with the law, Athanatos said the case had been ‘blown up’ but the judge was naturally on her side.

‘Their case was weak and the judge was so, so understanding and literally saw right through it,’ the model claimed.