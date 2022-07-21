Dennis Anderson Oregon road rage shooting: Cops seek BMW after vehicle fired at father of two along highway after previously trying to run dad of two of road.

‘Oh my God! They shot me…’ An Oregon father of two was shot dead in a suspected road-rage incident last week after he accidentally splashed windshield wiper fluid on a passing BMW, according to his partner.

Dennis Gerard Anderson, 45, and Brandy Goldsbury, 46, were traveling from the beach in Lincoln City on the Oregon coast back to their home in Tigard at around 8:30 p.m. on July 13 when they spotted a black BMW 3 Series trying to pass them, The Oregonian reported.

Goldsbury told the outlet that her partner sprayed wiper fluid on the windshield of their car, and that some of the liquid may have landed on the BMW.

‘I was just like, ‘Ignore him, he’s just having a bad day,” she recalled telling Anderson of the other motorist.

The BMW sped away, but a few miles later, at a rest area near Otis, Goldsbury said she and her partner spotted the same car parked on the side of the road.

‘Oh my god, they shot me,’

Anderson drove by the BMW, which then started following him, according to Goldsbury, driving so close to the rear of their car as if trying to hit it.

‘And then it would go into oncoming traffic and kind of swerve towards us, like trying to push us to the side of the forest,’ she recalled.

After several apparent attempts to drive Anderson off the road, Goldsbury said she told him to pull over and call 911 for help, which he did as he got out of the vehicle.

That is when Goldsbury said the driver of the BMW stopped parallel to them and opened fire on their car.

The shots were believed to have been fired by a passenger in the suspect vehicle, which left the scene, officials said according to NBC News.

‘The last thing that [Anderson] said was, ‘Oh my god, they shot me,” Goldsbury said.

Goldsbury got out of the car to get help.

No arrests

‘By the time I got to him, blood was coming out of his mouth,’ Goldsbury said.

She said a Good Samaritan who stopped to help did CPR on Anderson and didn’t stop until paramedics arrived.

Despite all the life-saving efforts, Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Released surveillance video showed the BMW 3 having a body style similar to that of a 2006 model and with a round emblem on the hood.

Oregon State Police said the suspected gunman is a short man in his early 20s with a medium build and dark hair.

As of early Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

Anderson is survived by his partner, his two teenage daughters and an adult stepson.