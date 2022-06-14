: About author bio at bottom of article.

TN man indicted for killing girlfriend son over $5 he owed

Zaqune Harris Memphis man shot dead because he owed his mom’s boyfriend $5, prosecutors reveal in grand indictment of Michael Robinson, Tennessee man.

A Tennessee grand jury indicted a man on Monday for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s adult son in July, 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney in a statement said that Michael Robinson, 32, shot Zaqune Harris, 18, in the chest outside the Memphis home Harris shared with his mother. Witnesses reportedly said the deadly shooting occurred during a dispute over five dollars.

When the argument escalated, Robinson went to his car and retrieved a shotgun, shooting his girlfriend’s 18 year old son, Shelby County prosecutors stated.

‘[Robinson] then placed the shotgun back in his car and moved the car a short distance from the scene,’ prosecutors said.

Robinson allegedly fled and Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family provided me this picture of victim and said his name was ZaQune Harris. pic.twitter.com/VxhTml1YKE — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) July 12, 2021

Prosecutors seek maximum sentencing

At the time, Robinson was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

In regards to Harris’ death, Robinson was charged with first-degree murder, being convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said Robinson has a prior conviction for aggravated assault.

Robinson, according to prosecutors has a prior conviction for aggravated assault.

In their release, prosecutors stated the case will be handled by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit 8, ‘which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.’

Robinson remains jailed without bond.