Southwest passenger Airdrops lewd photo of himself receiving oral pleasure to passengers as Larry is caught out by TikTok user DaddyStrange333.

Flying is never for the feint of heart … A Southwest Airlines passenger is alleged to have AirDropped a sexually graphic image of himself to all passengers, during a recent Detroit to Denver flight.

Th episode led to the airliner alerting the FBI and taking the deviant man off the plane on Saturday, June 25.

In a now-viral TikTok video, user @DaddyStrange333 identified the man as ‘Larry,’ who is shown being chastised by the user and a flight attendant for reportedly sharing a graphic picture with all passengers, including children seated behind him.

‘I saw his iPad had airdrop open, so I knew it was him and, yes, I sure did make a scene,’ DaddyStrange wrote under the original video, which has garnered over 6.8 million views (see below).

‘Why are you doing that?’ a flight attendant inquired after DaddyStrange pointed out that he was posting ‘inappropriate’ photographs.

@daddystrange333 Lawrence Martin from Texas, grossssssss. I saw his ipad had airdrop open so I knew it was him, and yes, i sure did make a scene ♬ original sound – DaddyStrange

‘Just having a little fun,’ Larry replies. ‘It’s sexual harassment … disgusting,’ DaddyStrange informed him, and the flight attendant approved.

Another account of what transpired following the AirDrop is also provided in the video.

In a follow up video, uploaded Sunday, June 26, DaddyStrange said Larry returned to watching a video on his iPad which showed a lady giving him oral sex. ‘We do think he has a kink,’ DaddyStrange stated, joking at the fact she ‘played into it.’

When they landed, she and seven or eight other passengers met with the FBI, and Larry was led off the aircraft, the woman claimed. Agents allegedly informed her they were attempting to book Larry for the weekend. No further information was immediately available on the man’s status.

The video led to commentators calling out Larry.

‘If he had [done] it by accident and was apologetic, it’d be one thing, but he clearly doesn’t think he even did something wrong,’ one social media user wrote. ‘He 100000% admitted and knew what he was doing,’ Daddy Strange replied.

Others commended Daddy Strange for speaking out and documenting the episode. ‘Thank you for speaking up. Behavior like this is a huge deal and cannot be tolerated,’ one person wrote.

‘We can confirm this unfortunate incident occurred on a recent flight from Detroit to Denver,’ a Southwest Airlines representative told the nypost. ‘The flight attendants addressed the problem right away, and the crew asked that local law enforcement officials meet the plane when it landed. The cops complied, and the person responsible was later captured.’

To date the identity of Larry has yet to be publicly divulged.