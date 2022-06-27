Ricci Tres 29 year old transgender woman biologically born male beats Shiloh Catori, 13 year old girl to win NYC Boardr skateboarding womens contest.

Disconcert has come to the fore after a 29 year old biological male who identified as a transgender woman beat out a 13 year old girl to win first place in a NYC women’s skateboarding contest. Competitors in the competition ranged in age from 10 to 29 years old.

Ricci Tres, hailing from Los Angeles, who also goes by Ricci And Tres, took the top title in the women’s division of The Boardr Open, taking home $500.

In second place was Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl who is 133 in the Boardr Global Ranks, which are based on performance in skateboarding competitions. Tres, by comparison, sits at 838 in the rankings FOX News reported.

Four of the six competitors in the tournament were under age 17, and the youngest was Juri Iikura, who is only 10 years old, came in fifth place.

Many on social media took the tournament to task for the biological and age disparities between the competitors, including female skateboarder Taylor Silverman, who previously spoke out in May after having repeatedly placed second in skateboarding contests against biological males.

Social media responds to ‘controversial’ win

‘Male wins women’s skateboarding finals and money at the Boardr Open NYC presented by DC today,’ Silverman posted on Twitter over the weekend.

Responded one commentator, ‘This is getting so out of hand,’ while another wrote, ‘Thank you for being a voice to these young ladies, they need a champion in their corner!’

‘I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second,’ Silverman wrote in an Instagram post on May 17, which at the time was met with a slew of negative comments along with some supporting her.

In her May post, the skateboarder stated that the transgender competitor she lost against in a Redbull Cornerstone skate event took home $1,000 in qualifiers, $3,000 in finals and $1,000 in best trick.

‘This totaled $5,000 of the prize money meant for female athletes,’ Silverman stated.

The weekend results led to an array of responses on social media.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., questioned from her personal Twitter account why 28- and 29-year-olds were ‘competing against children.’

Unfair advantage

Podcaster and popular YouTuber, Tim Pool wrote that biological males have a physical advantage in skateboarding because they ‘have higher centers of gravity granting advantages that cannot be removed with [hormone replacement therapy].’

The skateboarding competition comes amid a national debate over whether biological men have a competitive advantage over biological women.

Earlier this month swimming’s world governing body, FINA voted to stop trans athletes taking part in women’s races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

Under the new policy voted on by Fina, swimming’s world governing body, competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete in women’s competitions.

Fina took the decision after a report by a scientific panel said that going through male puberty meant trans women retained a performance advantage over biological women, even after medication to reduce testosterone.

In 2021, Tres became the first trans-identified male to attempt to quality for Olympic Women’s skateboarding, submitting a virtual run for the USA National Skateboarding Championships. Initially, Tres was unable to submit a hormone levels test but was later told her testosterone was ‘much higher’ than the required levels to compete in the female category.

In 2020, a report released in the British Journal of Sport Medicine noted that trans-identified males were able to complete 31% more push-ups and 15% more sit-ups in one minute on average than a female Air Force service member. They also ran 1.5 miles 21% faster.