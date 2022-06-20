Phoenix double murder suicide: Taffari Celestine kills Danica Aiken, ex girlfriend, new boyfriend, Eric Sands, then self.

A man previously involved with a Phoenix area woman reportedly shot dead his former girlfriend, along with her new boyfriend and then himself late Sunday. Responding officers said the shooting took place near 21st Avenue and Hadlee st just before midnight.

Police showed up and found a man who had been shot to death in front of an apartment. Witnesses told police that they had seen a man forcing a woman inside an apartment when witnesses heard gunshots. Investigators say that the man, who is believed to be from Tucson, had gotten into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Once officers were able to safely enter inside the apartment, they found the woman shot to death as well as the suspect who is believed to have killed himself in an apparent double murder suicide.

Updated reports told of the murdered couple having only just moved in to the apartment where the bloodletting took place just two months ago.

The female victim was identified as 29 year old woman, Danica Aiken – who leaves behind an 11 year old daughter. Also shot and killed, was new boyfriend, Eric Sands, 38 year old. The gunman was identified as Taffari Celestine, 24,

It remained unclear how recent the suspect killer had been involved Aiken and whether the man had previously abused his former girlfriend.

Friends & family are mourning and remembering Danica Aiken, 29, and Eric Sands, 38.

The couple was murdered overnight by Dani’s ex-boyfriend, who then killed himself.

We just learned Dani has an 11-yo daughter. So tragic.

'I couldn't see the actual shooter, but I saw when he got shot. I saw him fall,' a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told FOX10 Phoenix.

‘I couldn’t see the actual shooter, but I saw when he got shot. I saw him fall,’ a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told FOX10 Phoenix. ‘I heard it sounded like it was in my backyard, actually. That’s how close it was. I heard screaming, yelling, ‘Please somebody help me,’ type of deal. Then I heard the gunshot. Wait, that’s way too close. That sounded like it was in my yard.’

The neighbor explained what she did once she heard the gunshots.

‘They took her in the house and I heard three more gunshots, and I said, ‘you know what, there was more gunshots.’ I told 911, and then it was silent,” they said. “Did this really happen? Did I really see that guy fall, get shot? Did I really see that? Was that real?’

Loved ones are raising money on Cash App for Eric’s and Danica’s funeral expenses. The money left over will go to Danica’s daughter. You can donate by sending money to the username $LILBLOSSOM89.