Obinna Igbokwe, Spring, Texas Nigerian man shoots wife, mother in law, kidnaps baby son, then kills self after cornered by police amid custody battle.

A Texas man shot his wife, killed her mother, along with kidnapping the couple’s 3-month-old son, before fatally turning the gun on himself after being cornered by cops.

Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, 41, of Spring is alleged to have shot Tangela Igbokwe and her mother, Linda Larkins, following a dispute over child custody, and then fleeing with his infant son, Mansa Igbokwe.

Matters first came to the fore circa 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring.

Responding officers found Igobowke’s wife and the man’s mother in law suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Igbokwe was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while Larkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took place in front of the suspect’s 14-year-old son, who ran from the home to get help ABC13 reported.

‘Imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death’

The abduction of the fighting couple’s son led to an Amber Alert being issued for the baby, with authorities saying that Mansa was ‘in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.’

Around midnight, detectives in Montgomery County received a call from police in Corsicana saying that they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care.

‘According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned,’ the Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office stated in a follow-up news release.

About an hour later, officers in a neighboring city located a white Honda Accord that Igbokwe was driving and attempted to pull him over, only for the driver to speed away.

After a brief chase, the fleeing father stopped in a parking lot, where pursuing officers saw and heard a single gunshot go off inside the Honda. Despite life-saving measures, Igbokwe succumbed to his self-inflicted injury at Dallas Hospital before dawn.

The sheriff’s office said that baby Mansa was unharmed and has been reunited with family members.

‘Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance,’ Lt. Scott Spencer said.