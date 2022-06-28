Sandusky caretaker poisons patient, 93yrs old to spend $50K on his credit...

Mallory Giles Sandusky Ohio caretaker poisons 93 years old patient to spend $50K on his credit cards on personal items.

An Ohio home health care aide has been accused of attempting to fatally poison a 93 year old patient in a bid to steal thousands of dollars on the elderly man’s credit card.

Mallory R. Giles of Huron was arrested by Sandusky police at her residence Thursday after a search warrant allegedly turned up furniture and tech that she bought online with the stolen identity of one of her clients, Sandusky police Chief Jared Oliver said according to the Sandusky Register.

Giles, 34, is accused of stealing in excess of $50,000 from the 93-year-old man who was a client of hers through a home health program. At the time of the nurse’s arrest, the 93 year old patient had given Mallory Giles, as his carer, access to his credit card to make certain purchases for items ‘he needed’, police chief Jared Oliver said.

Unbeknownst to the patient, Giles would go on to use the elderly patient’s credit cards on a series of high end purchases for herself.

Lt. Scott Dahlgren told FOX8: ‘We believe there were shoes that were included in that, clothing, furniture for her residence, wall décor, outside lawn care items.’

‘I don’t know why I did it’.

Police bodycam recorded Giles telling arresting officers: ‘I don’t know why I did it’.

The caretaker’s arrest according to FOX8 was the culmination of an investigation that began in April when police received a complaint from a family member who noticed unauthorized charges on the 93 year old’s credit card. Giles is also accused of slipping the man opioids and barbiturates, in a bid to fatally poison the man.

Police believe Giles had been mixing opioids into the victim’s food in a bid to keep the 93 year old patient sedated and unaware of what she was doing.

One such occurrence led to the 93 year old being hospitalized.

Preying on the elderly and vulnerable

‘The man had to be rushed to the hospital where he was treated with Narcan,’ Oliver said.

Said Dahlgren, ‘It’s sad. It’s very upsetting that somebody would take advantage of someone who’s just so vulnerable, you know.

‘Unfortunately, our elderly are vulnerable in society and people continue to prey on them. ‘We’re just glad that a family member noticed it when they did, instead of it actually going any further.’

Following her arrest, Mallory Giles was charged with first degree attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary and theft from a protected class.

The caretaker remains held at Erie County Jail on a $560,000 bond. No court dates have been set yet.