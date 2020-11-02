Kimberley Diggins Florida home health aide steals credit card from dying cancer patient at BrightStar Care in Charlotte County- gives it to kids to spend.

A Florida home health aide is accused of stealing a terminally ill cancer patient’s credit card that her son later used for a $700 spending spree at Walmart, a report said.

Kimberley Diggins, 37, a BrightStar Care employee was arrested last Monday, October 26, for the alleged Sept. 2 theft from a bedridden woman suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer, ABC7 reports, citing authorities.

Diggins is accused of stealing the credit card as the patient’s husband was asleep next to his wife, according to an arrest report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office obtained by the outlet.

The patient usually keeps her credit cards inside her purse and was on strong painkillers when being cared for by Diggins, the report said.

After taking the credit card, Diggins took her son and two other kids to a Walmart store where she told them to use the ill gotten card to make $754 in purchases, authorities said.

‘That’s abuse, elderly abuse, and that’s against our nurses oath,’ said Cynthia Williams, a home health nurse according to WinkNews.

‘We are supposed to protect the patients,’ Williams added. ‘Then again comes the oath, ‘Do no harm,’ and she obviously did harm.’

Diggins upon her arrest was booked with several charges, including for the exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult and grand theft property.

Not immediately clear is why the caretaker abused the trust of her patient.