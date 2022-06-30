Azsia Johnson UES mom, 20, shot dead execution style pushing baby in stroller. Victim’s mom says daughter was victim of domestic violence at hands of ex boyfriend who she blames for attack.

An aspiring pediatric nurse pushing her three month old baby in a stroller along Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Wednesday night was shot dead execution style by a hooded man, who then fled according to reports. The shocking murder comes off the back of previous domestic assault at the hands of the baby’s father only six months prior.

Azsia Johnson, 20, was identified as the victim by her family. The woman was shot dead point blank by her former boyfriend as she pushed the man’s baby in a stroller.

The mother’s murder according to the victim’s mother, Lisa Desort comes six months after being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, despite Johnson being six months pregnant with his child at the time.

Authorities declined to publicly name the ex boyfriend, who according to the victim’s family continued to ‘stalk’ and ‘harass’ Johnson after the incident and who they believe shot and killed the 20 year old.

Desort told of pleading with cops to intervene, but to no avail.

Victim texted to say she was meeting ex to ‘work things out’

The un-named man was never arrested, with Desort now blaming police for ‘failing to protect her’ daughter the nypost reported.

To date the NYPD has declined to name the man as the murder suspect pending further investigation.

According to cops, Johnson was shot in the back of the head by a hooded man in front of horrified children in a playground, Wednesday night, 8.23pm.

Johnson had reportedly texted her family to tell them she was planning to meet her ex-boyfriend ‘to work things out,’ before she was murdered on the sidewalk. Her baby was unharmed.

Told Desort via the nypost: ‘We called the precinct numerous times to tell the [domestic violence] unit that he was stalking and harassing her.

‘Even [though] they knew what apartment he lived in, they failed to apprehend and arrest him,’ the mom claimed. ‘The city failed to protect my daughter.’

She added to Fox News: ‘All that anyone needs to know in this city is we called numerous times for her protection. No one protected my daughter, and now she’s dead.’

‘My daughter did not deserve this.’

NYPD have identified a person of interest and is probing a domestic violence link in the fatal shooting, according to City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area.

The baby’s father has not been named a suspect in the women’s killing but police are trying to locate him for questioning, sources told New York Daily News.

A hooded shooter approached Johnson and ‘fired a single shot into her head from a very close range,’ NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a Wednesday night press conference.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she died. The baby was unharmed. Desort told PIX11 that her daughter had taken her baby daughter to the park when the shooting happened.

She had been using a tracking app to keep tabs on Johnson and became concerned when it showed she was in the hospital. Desort said she tried to call, but there was no answer.

‘She had been working since she was 16, and she took care of people. She was the best mother,’ she said through tears. ‘My daughter did not deserve this.’

‘She worked hard and had dreams of becoming a pediatric nurse in the near future.’

Johnson lived with her mother and sisters in an apartment in the Bronx but had been in and out of the shelter system over the last year, according to law enforcement sources and a neighbor at the building.