Aidan Kaminska UMass Amherst Lacrosse player mystery cause of death.

Aidan Kaminska mystery cause of death: Long Island University of Massachusetts Amherst lacrosse player sudden unexpected death. Questions asked.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst lacrosse player from Long Island died on Monday at just 19 years old.

Aidan Kaminska, hailing from Port Jefferson, died ‘unexpectedly,’ according to an obituary notice and the university.

Neither the obituary nor the university’s announcement listed the student’s cause of death. The undisclosed nature and cause of death led to some wondering on social media, ‘why are so many young athletes dying?’

Kaminska was a sophomore communications major and a midfielder for UMass Amherst’s lacrosse team, the Minutemen.

The teen was known for ‘his infectious smile’ and his ability as ‘a tremendous athlete,’ according to his obituary.

Unlikely hero

He was named Rookie of the Week and called “an unlikely hero” by the student newspaper after scoring three goals against Hofstra University in April. He went on to join the CAA All-Rookie team for the 2022 season and ended the season being named to the 2022 CAA All-Tournament team.

Kaminska’s affinity for athletics began in his Long Island hometown when he started playing lacrosse as a youngster.

A student of the Port Jefferson School District, he played both lacrosse and football in high school — and became a team captain in both sports. He won several honors including All-County Midfielder in lacrosse and All-County and All-State in football for his senior year.

Kaminska loved baby animals, taking long walks in nature, cooking and trying out new recipes. He “loved to be goofy and make people laugh,” his family said in his obituary.

An inspiration to many

‘Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many,’ his obituary states. ‘He will sorely be missed.’

UMass Athletics also said university resources were available for members of the UMass community to utilize following Kaminska’s death including the campus’ Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, the Dean of Students Office, and the Employee Counseling and Consultation Office.

Kaminska’s wake will be held on Friday, June 3 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home on Old Town Road in East Setauket, New York, according to UMass Athletics.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Infant Jesus Chapel at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, followed by a burial at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Setauket, it added.