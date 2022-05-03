Trinh Nguyen Bucks County Pennsylvania mother shoots her two young sons, ages 13 and 9 and neighbor a day before eviction. Boys expected not to survive.

She was behind by $11,000 to her landlord… A Pennsylvania mother has been accused of shooting and critically wounding her two young sons while they slept, one day before the family was set to be evicted from their home, court documents show.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was arrested after she fled the shooting scene in Newtown, Bucks County and drove to the parking lot of a nearby church, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing prosecutors.

The boys, Council Rock School District students, are 13 and 9, and are not expected to survive their injuries as they were both shot in the head early Monday morning, authorities said.

Friends identified the victims as Jeffrey ‘JT’ Tini, 13, and Nelson Tini, 9, 6abc reported.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said at a news conference Monday afternoon that the boys’ 38 year old mother shot her two sons along with attempting to shoot a 22 year old neighbor ― identified as her ex-husband’s nephew ― as he left for work around 7 a.m.

Landlord tenant dispute

Following her arrest Monday noon, Nguyen was arraigned on four counts of felony attempted homicide and one count of possessing an instrument of crime, which is a misdemeanor. The woman was denied bail and taken to Bucks County Corrections.

Charges against her were expected to be upgraded to homicide as her sons were not expected to survive. They were being kept alive on life support so their organs can be donated, Weintraub said.

Prior to her arrest, police believe Nguyen may have attempted to take her own life.

Nguyen was ordered to leave their luxury home, described by officials as a duplex with relatives living in separate units, by Tuesday for failure to pay more than $11,000 in rent, the Bucks County Courier Times reported citing court documents detailing eviction proceedings.

Nguyen was in a landlord-tenant dispute with her ex-sister-in-law, Corinna Tini-Melchiondo, who owns the five-bedroom home in the 100 block of Timber Ridge Road, where Nguyen and her sons lived.

On Monday morning, police put out an alert looking for Nguyen, saying she was wanted for a domestic-related attempted homicide involving multiple victims. By noon, she was apprehended and taken into custody.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the father of one of the victims, believed to be Ed Tini, was by the boy’s side Monday afternoon. He said the other boy has a different father, and investigators were still trying to locate him Monday.

A vigil was held for the young boys at Newtown Middle School on Monday night.

‘It’s hard to know what to say when something like this happens,’ a neighbor said.

‘It’s sad. We didn’t know them well but the kids played in the street. We’re neighbors and it’s just sad to see a family go through this,’ another neighbor said.

Investigators have yet to say what motivated the mother in the shootings.