Stanley Lambert ASU football player kills Norah Bruther in DUI crash while driving drunk in Scottsdale. Faces additional charges.

An Arizona State University football player is facing DUI charges after allegedly striking and killing a 23-year-old New Jersey woman while driving drunk in Scottsdale, police said.

Stanley Lambert, a 22-year-old junior defensive end for the Sun Devils, was booked with two DUI-related charges after fatally hitting Norah Bruther as she tried to cross Camelback Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, cops said.

Bruther — a Moravian College graduate from Sea Girt, according to her LinkedIn profile — was visiting Scottsdale and staying in the area, Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Lambert, who is from Tempe, was arrested and ‘booked for one count each of DUI – Impaired to the Slightest Degree and DUI – BAC of .08% or more,’ officer Aaron Bolin told FOX10.

The defensive linesman originally hailing from San Antonio, Texas, was released from jail with additional charges possible pending lab results for his blood-alcohol level, cops said.

Stanley Lambert, a backup ASU defensive end, was reportedly booked on a DUI-related charge following the death of a pedestrian in Scottsdale early Saturday. https://t.co/5Cxz1TokFw pic.twitter.com/MsMpfrz586 — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) May 8, 2022

Responded Sun Devils Athletics in a statement: ‘We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time.’

Lambert, a redshirt senior, is a defensive lineman for the Sun Devils. He’s appeared in 14 games as a backup, recording four tackles and two sacks. He lined up with the second team during spring practice. He was anticipated to make roll call for the first team in 2022.