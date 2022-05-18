Olivia Ortz Hermitage Pennsylvania music teacher busted having sex with female student after husband alerts Wilmington Area H.S authorities of illicit relationship.

A married Pennsylvania high school music teacher was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a female student after her husband alerted school administrators.

Olivia Lois Ortz, 26, was taken into custody Monday and booked with two counts of sexual activity with a 17-year-old student at Wilmington Area High School, New Castle News reported.

Her husband, who did freelance work for the school’s music department, found incriminating messages, including a love letter from the student victim on Ortz’s iPad after coming home from a recent trip to Florida and told the principal WTAE reported.

Ortz, of Hermitage, was suspended on May 9 and had a warrant issued for her arrest on Friday.

The female educator declined to immediately turn herself in and even sang in a local concert on Sunday before finally surrendering the following day WKBN reported. But it gets crazier…

A district judge Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Olivia Lois Ortz, 26, of Hermitage, who is accused of having an inappropriate physical romantic relationship with a 17-year-old female student while Ortz was the Wilmington choral director. https://t.co/YsCRlGufGD — New Castle News (@NewCastleNews) May 17, 2022

Culture of sexual abandon with students

Ortz’s predecessor as the school’s music director, Jonathan Priano, 37, is also facing similar charges of sexual misconduct with students CBS News reported.

The former music director is accused of being prone to tickling the feet of coeds and forming inappropriately close relationships with them, according to reports. The educator’s criminal case is pending.

Acting on tips from Ortz’s husband, investigators found more than 100 messages sent over Spotify from May 10-11 between the educator and her victim, until the student victim’s father confiscated the girl’s cellphone.

The teacher and her student victim allegedly had a code word in case their illicit relationship was ever discovered.

In interviews with police, the student admitted to going to the teacher’s home when her spouse was away and having had sex on several occasions.

The girl said she returned to Ortz’s home after her husband discovered their relationship to offer the teacher comfort, according to WTAE.

Authorities said they interviewed the teen and her parents again on May 5 after executing a conclusive search warrant.

The teen told investigators that the pair were still communicating despite looming criminal charges for Ortz, while professing that they are in love.

Ortz is being held in the Lawrence County jail on $150,000 bond and her next hearing is set for May 25

Priano, who faces 20 counts of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and endangerment, has a pretrial hearing set for June.