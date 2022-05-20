Kyhara Tay Bronx shooting death: 15 year old boy arrested as NYPD seek second suspect seen on scooter after pair fired off fleeing man only to strike girl.

NYC authorities have arrested and charged a 15 year old boy with the shooting death of an 11 year old Bronx girl who was gunned down along Westchester Avenue on Monday.

The juvenile male suspect faced charges of murder, manslaughter and two counts of illegal possession of a weapon, the NYPD told Fox News. Authorities were also searching for a second suspect previously captured on video.

Kyhara Tay was gunned down as two teens fired off gunshots at a fleeing male running down Fox street and Westchester Ave. just on 5pm, Monday afternoon. The two suspects at the time were on a scooter and fired shots as the individual they were chasing attempted to enter a building, only to strike the 11 year old girl instead and killing her.

Video released (see below) by the NYPD showed one of the suspect on the back of the scooter, wearing a black sweatshirt, firing a handgun while the other suspect, in a gray sweatshirt, continues driving.

Authorities said Kyhara had been walking on the street with her family, about a block away from the suspects when she was hit and stumbled into a nail salon. Despite efforts to save her, the 11 year old girl mortally succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

🚨WANTED for a HOMICIDE: On 5/16/22 at 4:50 PM, in the vicinity of Fox St & 165 St in the Bronx, one of the suspects riding this scooter shot & killed an 11-year-old girl. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nubKvSiABc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 17, 2022

A loving girl gone

‘She was everything,’ Khyara’s mother, Yahisha Gomez, told the New York Daily News.

‘She was funny, attitude, feisty, silly, careful,’ Gomez said. ‘Like she was very careful with everything. Respectful. She watched over her baby sister. She was a protector.’

Her father, Sopkini Tay, told the outlet that he wants people to remember his daughter as ‘a sweet little girl…a sister, a daughter, cousin, niece.’

‘A loving girl, that’s all she was. Friendly. Everybody knows her,’ Tay said.

Kyhara was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital later on Monday. A vigil for the young victim took place on Tuesday evening, according to the nydailynews.

‘I haven’t slept since the incident with Khyara Tay,’ one Facebook user wrote about the shooting. ‘I walk around with fear for my kids. It’s sad that our kids are not safe in our own community. Instead of the city being worried about people not paying the bus, they should be worried about getting all these scooters and cars without license plate off the streets. RIP Khyara Tay.’