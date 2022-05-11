: About author bio at bottom of article.

US soldier dies after bear attack in Alaska during training

JBER soldier killed in bear attack in Alaska during training near Anchorage Regional Landfill. Bear remains at large as wildlife officials launch search.

A US Army soldier died from injuries sustained after being attacked by a bear in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked on Tuesday.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The 673rd Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident according to officials at the US military facility Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER).

Alaska wildlife troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreation activity Alaska’s News Source reported.

Species of bear thought to be grizzly

It is unclear which kind of bear was involved in the attack, and Alaska is home to a variety of bear species.

Grizzly bears and black bears are two of the most common species inhabiting Alaska, though the large brown grizzly bear is generally more dangerous and willing to attack humans.

JBER is a US military facility in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, and is the result of a merger between the US Air Force’s Elmendorf Air Force Base and the US Army’s Fort Richardson in 2010.

No other information was immediately available.