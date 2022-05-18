Indiana homeowner kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, faces no charges. Arrested and charged with attempted robbery and murder were Shaun Kruse and Tabitha Johnson.

An Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed intruders along with holding two others at gunpoint during an attempted home burglary, a day after the four were at the man’s house stealing cash just the day before.

According to court documents, the woman who survived the botched burglary had stayed with the homeowner several times over the years, the homeowner told police.

Taken into custody and charged with attempted burglary and murder were, Shaun T. Kruse, 42, and Tabitha L. Johnson, 42 both of Fort Wayne.

The homeowner told police he was woken while it was still dark Sunday by the sound of his dog barking, only to come across three people in his home in Auburn, Dekalb County WPTA-TV reported.

He said the thieves held a gun to his head, took items and demanded cash – but took a blank check for $500 after he said they’d cleaned him out by taking $65 the day before, according to court records.

All 4 had been at the home a day earlier robbing homeowner

The homeowner, who hasn’t been identified, was able to grab his shotgun and fatally shot Dylan Morefield, 22, and Rameica Moore, 36, the records said. He then escorted his acquaintance Tabitha Johnson outside the home where alleged lookout man Shaun Kruse was standing, WPTA reported.

He then forced Kruse to dial 911, WPTA reported.

The homeowner later revealed that the four had been at his house the day before, with Johnson saying she needed thousands of dollars because some people thought she had ‘stolen it from them,’ according to court records. He turned over all of his cash, but they demanded more and asked to go to his bank, but it was closed for the day. It remained unclear why the homeowner declined to notify authorities of the prior day home burglary.

Of note, the homeowner isn’t facing charges.