Daniel Issac Marquez 5th grade Cape Coral Florida boy at Patriot Elementary arrested for making mass shooting threat against school.

And it continues to get vile… A 10 year old Florida boy has been arrested for allegedly making a threat of a mass school shooting at Patriot Elementary in Cape Coral.

Authorities said the ten year old boy, identified as Daniel Issac Marquez, a fifth grader at the school made a threatening text message, which was discovered on Saturday.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said, ‘This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second… NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat.’

Detectives interviewed the suspect and got probable cause for his arrest.

Sheriff Marceno said, ‘Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.’

Images of the un-named juvenile being handcuffed and walked into a police cruiser Saturday evening have since gone viral.

The incident is being investigated by the The School Threat Enforcement Team and the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division.

It remained unclear what led to the ten year old boy making a threat against the Florida school.