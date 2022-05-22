Daniel Enriquez Park Slope, Brooklyn man, 48, shot dead on Manhattan subway in broad daylight in unprovoked attack on Q train as a manhunt is launched for the assailant. Latest violent episode along NYC subway. Goldman Sachs employee was on his way to brunch when he was shot dead.

A man was shot dead onboard a NYC subway train in Lower Manhattan Sunday in a random, unprovoked attack during broad daylight.

Daniel Enriquez of Park Slope, 48 and a 9 year investment researcher employee of Goldman Sachs, was on a northbound Q train that was entering the Canal Street station around 11:42 a.m. when the gunman began firing, striking the banker in his chest.

Moments prior to firing at the victim, witnesses said the suspect had been observed pacing back and forth on the last car of the northbound Q train when unprovoked he fired at the straphanger who according to family was en route to meet friends for brunch in Manhattan the nypost reported.

The gunman — described as a dark-skinned heavyset man with a beard — fled the station by running up to Centre Street according to the NYPD. Terrified subway riders scrambled for safety the nytimes reported.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died. Police were still searching for the assailant come Monday.

Our fourth subway murder of the year, and 18th (!) of the Covid era. Apparently random attack, like almost all of them, which is why people are so unnerved on the subway. https://t.co/HgiafBGKTw — Nicole Gelinas 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@nicolegelinas) May 22, 2022

Soaring NYC crime

The shooter and the victim didn’t know each other, police said. No one else on the train was injured.

Cops recovered a firearm that they believed was used in the crime, sources said.

According to the victim’s sister, her and her brother had sent one last text to the family about one hour before the slaying, adding that her family was devastated over the ‘senseless murder.’

‘We just spoke to him this morning. We’re in a group text. Our parents are in their 70s under the weather and we all text and call mom and dad and we all text in the family thread …’ Griselda Vile told the nypost. ‘We may be a whole country apart but we’re a very close family.’

The episode comes just over a month when a gunman fired off gunshots on a Brooklyn subway train in an attack that wounded 10 people as commuters were making their way to work.

The assailant, Frank James, 62, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges last week.

The weekend episode is the latest in a string of violent episodes occurring in NYC’s subway which has included passengers being pushed onto tracks, while others have been viciously beaten entering the station or while waiting along the platform.

Unrelenting gun violence

Subway crime is up amid soaring crime in the city and across the nation post pandemic and economic malaise and general nation discontent.

Overall crime in NYC is up 40 percent, slightly down in the last few months. All violent crime is up, except murder and shooting victims, which is down almost 12 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Shooting incidents spiked 16.2% in March and year to date, with the NYPD recording 332 victims of gun violence – a 14.5% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and an average rate of nearly four shooting victims per day, data show.

Assault is also up almost 20 percent and burglary and robbery have spiked 33 and 42 percent, respectively.