Brittany Breanna Gaines Arizona mom burns 4 year old son’s hand with scalding hot water after saying she saw a demon in him. Prior incidents of abuse.

An Arizona woman accused of child abuse has blamed demons for scalding the hand of her 4 year old son with hot water, leaving the boy with second degree burns and blisters.

Brittany Breanna Gaines, 32, according to court documents held the boy’s hand under the hot water on May 16 after telling investigators ‘she saw a demon’ in him according to KSAZ.

‘Brittany believed that she saw a demon in her son, and this motivated her to put his hand under hot water,’ documents stated.

According to the documents, the Department of Children’s Services was not notified about the incident. The episode comes off the back of the mom previously being cited in December for leaving her son outside. Paperwork also cited the woman of also having a history of domestic violence.

Gaines, who was arrested on Monday, said in court that she has two other children.

The judge gave Gaines a $5,000 bond and ordered her not to contact the victim or any other minors. She is also barred from living in the same place as the victim.