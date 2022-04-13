Ukrainian family charged with hate crimes for beating Pompano Beach gay man so brutally that he was left permanently blind.

A Florida couple and their son have been charged with hate crimes after allegedly beating a gay man in what prosecutors described was a premeditated attack that left the victim permanently bind.

On Tuesday, the Broward State Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Inna Makarenko, 43-year-old Yevhen Makarenko and their 21-year-old son, Oleh Makarenko with hate crimes.

The new charges follow the parents and son previously being charged in connection with the crime with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling, and kidnapping, with all the charges enhanced as hate crimes. All three face possible life sentences.

Prosecutors allege that the family targeted the victim because of his sexual orientation, however, authorities have released few details about what specifically prompted the attack or the nature of their relationship with the victim.

A 4th family member is also in jail awaiting possible charges.

Premeditated attack

Also charged was fourth family member, 25-year-old Vladyslav Makarenko, who was booked with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling, and kidnapping, but the hate crime enhancer was not added to his charges. Police arrested him in Alabama and he has been extradited back to Florida.

Both the parents and sons are being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

Investigators say the victim, a 31-year-old man who lives in Pompano Beach, was attacked on August 6. The family allegedly broke into his home and beat the victim so brutally that he was blinded permanently.

‘They secretly, forcibly or by threat abducted or imprisoned the victim against his will . . . to terrorize him,’ court records obtained by CBS Miami stated.

The family members allegedly struck the victim multiple times with their feet, hands and an ‘unknown object,’ according to the court documents.

Oleh Makarenko is accused of driving a vehicle used to facilitate the attack and helping other family members enter and exit the home.

‘He witnessed the incident [and] made no attempts to intervene during a 14-hour period after the incident, made no calls for 911 to have the victim get medical assistance,’ prosecutors alleged, according to 7 News Miami.

Petition claims accusations are false

The three family members charged with hate crimes were arrested at a friend’s home in Pompano Beach on March 10. Outside that home, a sign states ‘helping Ukrainian refugees wrongly jailed’ and includes a QR code, which leads to an online petition.

The petition reads: ‘The three arrested family members — mother, father, and son are being accused of severe crimes with multiple charges against them! These could result in a life-in-prison-sentence in the United States or (if even possible) deportation back to Ukraine — where an excruciating war is happening now.’

The petition alleges that the arrested parents have two older children and a younger sister who are still in the home but were ‘left behind.’

‘The news was extremely unexpected and overwhelmed us all! They came out of nowhere and have no ground whatsoever! The family is shocked and doesn’t understand what is happening and where these accusations come from. The accusations are completely false and need to be defeated and ultimately dismissed!’ the petition continued.

The family who hail from Ukraine immigrated to the U.S six years ago.