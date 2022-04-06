Ronnie and Beverly Barker elderly Indianapolis couple vanish during Nevada desert trip as family say the pair have medical conditions and haven’t been heard of seen since March 27.

it’s been 8 days and still no sign… An elderly Indiana couple has been reported missing, seemingly vanishing while driving their RV through the Nevada desert.

Ronnie Barker, 72, and his 69-year-old wife, Beverly, haven’t been seen or heard from since March 27 when they were driving along Highway 95 in western Nevada.

The couple was last seen traveling in a 2015 white recreational vehicle with black decals and an Indiana license plate. They were towing a 2020 white Kia Soul.

‘They have vanished, literally, into thin air,’ the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told WTHR.

‘It’s all flat. It’s all desert. So where did they go? Where did they go? They’re out in the middle of the desert. You can see for miles and a 32-foot RV, towing a car, literally vanishes into thin air. Where did they go?’

Failed to reach out to friends they were meant to be visiting

The couple were set to return to their home in Indianapolis this week, after setting off on a cross-country road trip on March 26th, and were on the way to meet friends in Tucson, Arizona, when they disappeared.

The couple were suppose to spend a night at the campground at Nellis AFB, before continuing onwards to Tucson, only to never make it to the campsite.

Adding fissure, the couple’s daughter said her parents didn’t reach out to their friends in Tucson to say they wouldn’t be coming. Or to at least say there may have been a delay in plans.

‘The thought of them not calling anybody, it’s not them,’ Whaley told AZFamily. ‘They would have called and when they fall off the face of the Earth, there’s a problem.’

Adding, ‘We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.’

Whaley told KVVU her parents are pretty tech-savvy and travel often. She also said they’ve never gone more than a day or so without checking in.

The Barkers’ RV was last captured on a surveillance camera along the Nevada highway near Luning, about 150 miles southeast of Reno, at about 6:05 p.m, March 27th. Never to be heard or seen since.

Missing elderly couple have medical condition

The last recorded pings from the couple’s cellphones were picked up in nearby Coledale a short time later.

Relatives said there hasn’t been any activity on their credit cards since they were last seen.

Authorities searching for the couple said they both have diabetes and require medication.

Ronnie and Beverly Barker are traveling in a white 2015 Sunseeker RV with the Indiana plate C128H and are towing a 2020 white Kia Soul, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at 775-485-6370. The Barker family has also set up an email tip line at findronandbev@gmail.com.