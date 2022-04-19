Orsolya Gaal phone numbers hold key to Forest Hills mom murder as manhunt for man who stabbed her up to 60 times continues as cops say victim likely knew her killer.

NYPD detectives are trying to reach three men whose numbers were found in the cell phone of a murdered Forest Hills mother over the weekend in the hope that it may unmask the identity of an individual seen in video hauling a duffel bag down a Queens street with the woman’s body.

Latest reports tell of Orsolya Gaal, 51, being stabbed up to 60 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home in the early hours of Saturday morning before her ‘dismembered’ body was hauled for half a mile along a street and dumped. A dog walker made the macabre discovery of the deceased mother’s body circa Saturday morning 8am.

Police believe Gaal, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday after returning home from a night out with friends. Police believe she was attacked in her home by someone she knew in the basement, based on the fact there was no sign of forced entry at the $2 million Tudor family home.

Her husband Howard Klein and oldest son Jamie were out of town visiting colleges. Gaal’s 13-year-old son Leo’s room is on the top floor of the home. He was questioned by police but was released without charge on Saturday.

No suspects have been named. NBCNY cited unnamed police sources who said detectives had identified a person of interest but the NYPD on Tuesday refused to confirm those reports, and said no one had been identified yet.

3 mystery numbers found in murdered mom’s cellphone

Gaal’s husband Howard has not been seen since her death, and he is yet to issue a public comment.

NBC reported that the ‘person if interest’ is a man who had access to the home, and who knew Gaal. It had previously been claimed that she went on a date the night before she died, though that has not been confirmed by the authorities.

The footage, taken by a neighbor’s Nest doorbell camera, shows the suspect hurrying along the footpath allegedly with Gaal’s body in the bag they are trailing behind them.

ABC reported on Monday night that detectives are trying to reach three men whose numbers were found in her cell phone.

It has also been reported that she sat in a local bar in Forrest Hills around 40 minutes before returning home on Friday night.

She had been to see a show at the Lincoln Center, according to The New York Post. It’s unclear which bar she was seen inside but she sat alone, as if waiting for someone, according to the unnamed sources.

Police sources told The New York Post that Gaal, who was from Hungary, was stabbed more than 60 times on her neck, torso and left arm. She also had what looked like defensive stab wounds on her fingers and the palms of her hands.

‘Your wife sent me to jail some years ago. I’m back,’

PIX11 cites unnamed police sources who say Klein received a text from his wife’s phone that was written by her killer in the early hours of Saturday morning, warning him not to call police.

It said: ‘Your wife sent me to jail some years ago. I’m back,’ according to the sources. Their sources also said she had been out on a date with an unknown man the night on Friday.

Surveillance footage captured someone wheeling the bag containing her remains away from the house at around 4.30am on Saturday morning but the person in that footage has not been identified.

Detectives are investigating who the married mother was with the night before she died.

She had told her son that she was out with friends, going to a show, but unconfirmed sources say she might have been with a man who was not her husband.

Police do know that she returned home safely the night she died.

Why was stay at home mom murdered?

The surveillance footage does not reveal the identity of the person who dragged the bag containing her body.

‘Something is not adding up. But there are cameras along the way. They’ll tell if it’s an adult or a child,’ one unnamed police source told The New York Post.

‘She knew the people she was out with. We’re talking to them. We also have to figure out, did she meet some mysterious stranger along the way?’ they added.

Gaal is understood to have been a stay-at-home mom.

She traveled frequently with her family, often visiting her home country.

Neighbors described as a loving mother and friend.

‘Apparently a killer is running around who just butchered someone yards away from our home. We don’t know who it is or what the motivation is. Nothing seems to make sense,’ Nick Bais told the dailymail.

Come Tuesday, detective hung posters on Gaal’s street offering a $3,500 reward for information about her killer.